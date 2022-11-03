Prom Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.91 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Prom has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.59 or 0.00027712 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $91.91 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,160.03 or 0.99985906 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007930 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s).

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

