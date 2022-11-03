PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.61. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

PropertyGuru Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the second quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth $465,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at about $299,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

