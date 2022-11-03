ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Purchased by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,886 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ makes up about 10.8% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 4,448,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $15,290,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $13,336,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $11,437,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,330,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.