Provenance Blockchain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.72 Billion (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $9,172.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.31321930 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012237 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

