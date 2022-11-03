Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.29 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.