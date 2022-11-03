Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ituran Location and Control worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 6.9% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.94 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

