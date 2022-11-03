Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Boosted by Oppenheimer

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE HRB opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.