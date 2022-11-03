Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.75 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.75 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Qorvo from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

