Quant Price Reaches $157.43 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Quant token can now be bought for $157.43 or 0.00781201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $67.01 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.14 or 0.31154593 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Quant?Quant is a cryptocurrency project that launched in June 2018 that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency. It aims to allow applications to operate on multiple blockchains through the creation of the first blockchain operating system.That operating system is called the Overledger Network and connects different blockchains using APIs. The operating system allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (called MApps) for their users.What is QNT used for?For developers to create a MApp on the network they must hold a specific amount of QNT tokens. These tokens power the Overledger Network and are used to pay for services developed on top of it. QNT is an ERC-20 token.Who created Quant?Quant says its technology is the brainchild of its cofounder Gilbert Verdian, who while serving at HM Treasury in the UK Government in 2009, and later as Chief Information Security Officer for a Department of Health in Australia “realised the full potential of DLTs [distributed ledger technologies].”The platform was also cofounded by Dr Paolo Tasca, an entrepreneur and digital economist specialized in distributed systems. Dr. Tasca has served as a special advisor on blockchain technology at the United Nations and worked with central banks throughout the world.Where can you buy QNT?Quant’s QNT token is being traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges, now including on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro. You can find out more about which currencies QNT is traded against and on which platforms on our analysis tab.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

