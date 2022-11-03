Quant Price Reaches $157.43 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Quant token can now be bought for $157.43 or 0.00781201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $67.01 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003261 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.14 or 0.31154593 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012168 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Quant Token Trading
