QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $69,105.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $69,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,536.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $68,595.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $69,870.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $77,095.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $235,662.50.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00.
- On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $135,915.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $226,100.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50.
QS opened at $8.02 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 32.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 5.60.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $30,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in QuantumScape by 125.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
