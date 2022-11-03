QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) & Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Head to Head Analysis

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

QuantumScape has a beta of 5.6, meaning that its stock price is 460% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -24.68% -22.59% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$45.97 million ($0.86) -9.43 Novonix $6.11 million 93.23 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares QuantumScape and Novonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QuantumScape has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novonix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QuantumScape and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 0 7 0 0 2.00 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantumScape presently has a consensus price target of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 90.24%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Novonix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuantumScape beats Novonix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

