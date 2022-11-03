QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0112

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $59.61 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars.

