QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $59.65 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. QuarkChain has a market cap of $59.65 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

