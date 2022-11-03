QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $111.51 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, QUASA has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $111.51 million and approximately $149,069.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,263.44 or 0.99946881 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007927 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00143142 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $149,903.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

