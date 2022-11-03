Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Major Shareholder Sells $660,448.56 in Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Quotient by 4,136.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

