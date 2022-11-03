R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.93

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 7500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.29 million. Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,511 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 85.7% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 628,374 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

