Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Radiant Logistics Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.74.
About Radiant Logistics
