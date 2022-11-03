Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.85 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $87.85 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.09 or 0.01649824 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005751 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00041453 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.16 or 0.01808701 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

