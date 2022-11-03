Ravencoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.25 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $362.12 million and approximately $23.25 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003279 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,318.47 or 0.31219388 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012193 BTC.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,843,961,625 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.