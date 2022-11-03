Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $71.65 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Raydium has a market capitalization of $71.65 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,192,633 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

