Raymond James Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $215.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $188.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $178.50 on Monday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.85 and its 200-day moving average is $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $350.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

