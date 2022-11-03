Raymond James Cuts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
SVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.42.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
