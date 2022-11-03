Raymond James Increases Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $62.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRMY. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.01. 36,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,786. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $4,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,050,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,371,979.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $4,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,371,979.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,591 shares of company stock worth $11,724,153. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 69.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

