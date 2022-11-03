Raymond James Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $50.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

NYSE:ELF traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,898. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $44.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,887,372.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,361 shares in the company, valued at $14,887,372.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,157 shares of company stock worth $11,459,920. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 63.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,406,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

