Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 200,306 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,306 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $68,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 173,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

