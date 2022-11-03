Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 928 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. DTE Energy makes up about 3.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $92,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.02. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

