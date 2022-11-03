Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:VST traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,335. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.193 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

