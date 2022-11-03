Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 365,455 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,455 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $75,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.17. 891,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,182,246. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.