Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 73.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,933,000 after acquiring an additional 755,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 77,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,428. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

