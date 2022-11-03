Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 289,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rogers Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 79.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,583,000 after buying an additional 1,119,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after buying an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 24.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,465,000 after buying an additional 592,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 164.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,556,000 after buying an additional 476,782 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

About Rogers Communications

NYSE RCI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,331. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $64.55.

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.