Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.05. The stock had a trading volume of 117,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.43.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,846 shares of company stock worth $25,483,190. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

