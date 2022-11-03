Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 1,897 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. BCE accounts for 3.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of BCE worth $105,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 72,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,376. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

