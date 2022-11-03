ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 63.2% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $8,380.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00306618 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001307 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002921 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00019091 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.