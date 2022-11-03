ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.72 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 64% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and $8,438.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00023193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00306372 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001313 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004915 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002854 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018965 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

