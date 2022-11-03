REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 9.6%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. 858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 345,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $883.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.