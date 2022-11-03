Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

RM opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 42.38 and a quick ratio of 42.38. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Regional Management had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $488,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,758,809.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip V. Bancroft bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $251,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $488,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,758,809.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,052 shares of company stock worth $2,187,208. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 45.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 29,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Regional Management by 72.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

