Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 623,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95,786 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

RF stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.