Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE RF opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

