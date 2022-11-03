ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Peter C. Farrell Sells 9,050 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,633,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $218.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.22 and its 200-day moving average is $218.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 18.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in ResMed by 12.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in ResMed by 10.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

