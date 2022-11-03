Reviewing Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) & Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Schlumberger pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Schlumberger pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schlumberger has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Schlumberger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Schlumberger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger 11.26% 16.58% 6.33% Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schlumberger and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Schlumberger and Aris Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger $22.93 billion 3.20 $1.88 billion $2.08 24.90 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.07 -$9.22 million N/A N/A

Schlumberger has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Schlumberger and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger 0 0 19 0 3.00 Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schlumberger presently has a consensus price target of $52.99, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Given Schlumberger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Aris Water Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems. The company also provides mud logging and engineering support services; drilling equipment and services for shipyards, drilling contractors, energy companies, and rental tool companies; land drilling rigs and related services; drilling tools; well cementing products and services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as supplies engineered drilling fluid systems; and designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits. In addition, it offers well completion services and equipment; artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; valves; process systems; and integrated subsea production systems comprising wellheads, subsea trees, manifolds and flowline connectors, control systems, connectors, and services, as well as designs and manufactures onshore and offshore platform wellhead systems and processing solutions. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

