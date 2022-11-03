Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 4,346 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 166,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.32. 275,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

