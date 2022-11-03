Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE:APTV traded up $5.43 on Thursday, reaching $93.43. The stock had a trading volume of 67,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

