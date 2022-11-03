Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $194.61. 67,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

