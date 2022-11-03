Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.58. 9,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,501. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

