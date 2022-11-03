Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Novartis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $80.16. 92,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,797. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis Company Profile

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

