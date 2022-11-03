Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,244,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,646,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.57. 4,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,202. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $422.60.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

