Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $396.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.95.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

