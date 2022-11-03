Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.46

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.46 and traded as high as C$37.56. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$36.10, with a volume of 34,674 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCH shares. TD Securities cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$472.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Insider Transactions at Richelieu Hardware

In other news, Director Marc Poulin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$388,300.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

