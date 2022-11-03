Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Head to Head Comparison

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $62.57 million 2.46 $21.82 million $0.89 7.53 Sound Financial Bancorp $41.20 million 2.54 $9.16 million $2.93 13.84

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 30.17% 12.31% 1.14% Sound Financial Bancorp 18.72% 8.29% 0.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, land, real estate construction, and one-to-four family mortgage loans; other consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, savings account, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 17 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Ridgefield, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branch offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production office in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.