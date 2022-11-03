Robert S. Wetherbee Sells 15,000 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,353.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ATI stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. 1,938,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 694.92 and a beta of 1.23.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in ATI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth $1,606,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at about $40,221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 488.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 40,029 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at about $1,501,000.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

